DeltaCredits Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (DCRE)

DeltaCredits (CURRENCY:DCRE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, DeltaCredits has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DeltaCredits has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of DeltaCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00038200 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00015883 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009091 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006759 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003522 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00001762 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005423 BTC.

About DeltaCredits

DeltaCredits (DCRE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. DeltaCredits’ official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto.

Buying and Selling DeltaCredits

DeltaCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

