Dermira (DERM) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dermira and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dermira from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dermira in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Dermira in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dermira from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Get Dermira alerts:

Shares of DERM stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.47. 15,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,588. The firm has a market cap of $302.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.49. Dermira has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Dermira had a negative net margin of 496.49% and a negative return on equity of 184.43%. Analysts expect that Dermira will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,201.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Dermira by 25.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Dermira by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 338,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dermira by 55.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Dermira in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Dermira by 126.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat dermatologic diseases. The company's product candidates include Glycopyrronium tosylate, a novel form of an anticholinergic agent that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Olumacostat glasaretil, a novel small molecule designed to target sebum production, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and lebrikizumab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13 that is in Phase 2b development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dermira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.