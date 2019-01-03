Deutsche Bank Reiterates $14.00 Price Target for Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

Deutsche Bank set a $14.00 price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Nomura cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. TheStreet cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $142.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 20,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, develops, and manages all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Panama Jack, Dreams, Sanctuary, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Secrets brand names.

