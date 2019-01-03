DEUTSCHE POST A/S (DPSGY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DEUTSCHE POST A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.33.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

