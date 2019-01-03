Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) Receives Neutral Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

DLGNF has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dialog Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLGNF opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.51. Dialog Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

