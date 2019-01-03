Diana Shipping (DSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

NYSE:DSX opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $337.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 201.14%. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 37.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 14.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,921 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 101,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 886,458 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 530,571 shares during the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 50 dry bulk carriers, including 22 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

