DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DLR. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.14.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $103.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $125.10.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $768.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 11.78%. Equities research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $45,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $45,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Sharp sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $913,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,840. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 22.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 18.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 61,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.3% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 40,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

