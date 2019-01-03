Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 150,651 Shares of Yelp Inc (YELP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 23.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 798,117 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 150,651 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Yelp were worth $39,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,600 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

In other Yelp news, insider Alan Ramsay sold 6,355 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $198,276.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $60,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,855 shares of company stock worth $4,939,466 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.98. Yelp Inc has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $52.50.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The local business review company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.55 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yelp to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Yelp to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-purchases-150651-shares-of-yelp-inc-yelp.html.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.