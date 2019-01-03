Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 30,276 Shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,276 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $39,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth $246,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth $246,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth $295,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George M. Marcus sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $5,239,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,021 shares in the company, valued at $629,473.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $1,865,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,363.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 900,174 shares of company stock valued at $32,512,708 in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMI opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $41.45.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.58 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

MMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

