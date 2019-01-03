Direxion (SPXS) Shares Gap Up to $30.79

Shares of Direxion (NYSEARCA:SPXS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.22, but opened at $30.79. Direxion shares last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 8660008 shares changing hands.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1018 per share. This is an increase from Direxion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 87,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 45,519 shares during the period.
About Direxion (NYSEARCA:SPXS)
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
