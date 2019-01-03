Diversified Trust Co Has $279,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index (IWN)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index stock opened at $108.40 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value Index has a 1-year low of $101.57 and a 1-year high of $137.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.6045 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 Value Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value Index

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

