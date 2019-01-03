Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Impressive market traction of Dolby Cinema technology is proving to be a major profit churner for the company. It believes that surging demand for premium viewing experiences will fuel growth for Dolby Cinema over the long haul. Dolby, with its robust financials, employs capital diligently for ensuring growth. The company dedicatedly follows a capital deployment strategy and reward its shareholders through share repurchases and dividend increases. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past six months on an average. However, escalating cost of sales has been a major concern for Dolby. Its products and services segments are witnessing declining revenue trends, which is hurting overall performance. Stiff competition, price-sensitive nature of the entertainment industry and fluctuations of cinema product sales pose significant threats to its margin.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.60.

Shares of DLB opened at $62.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $58.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $265.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $233,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $2,430,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,693 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,761. Company insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after buying an additional 69,610 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,566,000 after buying an additional 42,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

