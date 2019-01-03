Dragon Coins Price Tops $0.0473 (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Dragon Coins token can now be bought for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00001236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $20,050.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009412 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.02322439 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00154462 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00200380 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026483 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026521 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins’ launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin.

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid, Sistemkoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.