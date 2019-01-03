Dropbox Inc (DBX) Insider Quentin Clark Sells 16,666 Shares of Stock

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Quentin Clark sold 16,666 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $350,152.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Quentin Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 26th, Quentin Clark sold 16,666 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $386,317.88.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Quentin Clark sold 16,666 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $379,151.50.

Shares of DBX opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Dropbox Inc has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $43.50.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 158.23% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter worth $118,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 85.2% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter worth $161,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 222.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 21.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. Nomura upgraded Dropbox from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.93.

About Dropbox

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc has strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

