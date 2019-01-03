DSW (DSW) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DSW (NYSE:DSW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSW from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. MKM Partners set a $29.00 target price on shares of DSW and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 target price on shares of DSW and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DSW to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of DSW in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.09.

Shares of DSW stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 23,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,115. DSW has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. DSW had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. DSW’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DSW will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. DSW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

In other DSW news, Director Harvey L. Sonnenberg sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $141,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolee Lee sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $109,468.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of DSW by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,039,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,504,000 after purchasing an additional 62,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DSW by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,039,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,504,000 after purchasing an additional 62,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DSW by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 383,488 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of DSW by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 206,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DSW by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 211,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 58,106 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

