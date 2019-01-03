DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (EVD)

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report released on Tuesday.

EVD has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.50 ($50.58) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. equinet set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €44.17 ($51.36).

EVD stock opened at €33.42 ($38.86) on Tuesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €33.64 ($39.12) and a one year high of €43.26 ($50.30).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, eventim.net; in-house ticketing products through eventim.inhouse; sport ticketing products through eventim.tixx and eventim.farm; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through evetim.access.

