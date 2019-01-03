DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for CECONOMY AG/ADR (MTTRY)

CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CECONOMY AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.21.

About CECONOMY AG/ADR

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE!, a music streaming service that comprise songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New!, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allow customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world.

