Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.16-1.20 for the period. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.17-1.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of DEA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,984. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,834. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,602.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

