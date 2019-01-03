Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust (EVO) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0722 per share on Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689. Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, hospital, industrial development, transportation, and water and sewer sectors.

