Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (ETY)

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 23rd.

NYSE:ETY traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $10.18. 379,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,500. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

