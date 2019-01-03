Edap Tms (EDAP) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

EDAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th.

Shares of EDAP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. 64,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,892. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $53.64 million, a PE ratio of -187.00 and a beta of 1.14. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edap Tms stock. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 170,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Fosun International Ltd owned 0.59% of Edap Tms as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

