Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ERI. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $54.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.49.

Shares of ERI opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,795.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Eldorado Resorts has a 12 month low of $29.16 and a 12 month high of $50.64.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $487.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.60 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Tomick acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.83 per share, for a total transaction of $30,681.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Reeg acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $101,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,228,844.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,700 shares of company stock valued at $470,881 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,239,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,643 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 308.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,569,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,282 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,825,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,380,000 after purchasing an additional 513,742 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,419,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,415,000 after purchasing an additional 475,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 945.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 386,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 349,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

