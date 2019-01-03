Electrocomponents (ECM) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) in a report issued on Wednesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ECM. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrocomponents presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 762.14 ($9.96).

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

Shares of LON ECM opened at GBX 493 ($6.44) on Wednesday. Electrocomponents has a 1-year low of GBX 467.90 ($6.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 713.05 ($9.32).

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 17.20 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 17 ($0.22) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider Lindsley Ruth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, for a total transaction of £56,100 ($73,304.59). Also, insider Karen Guerra acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.55) per share, for a total transaction of £100,200 ($130,929.05).

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

Featured Article: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.