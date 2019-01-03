Electrocomponents (ECM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $478.40

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 478.40 ($6.25) and last traded at GBX 480 ($6.27), with a volume of 959388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 508 ($6.64).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECM shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Friday, September 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 762.14 ($9.96).

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 17.20 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 17 ($0.22) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider Karen Guerra bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.55) per share, with a total value of £100,200 ($130,929.05). Also, insider Lindsley Ruth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, for a total transaction of £56,100 ($73,304.59).

About Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

