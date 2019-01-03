Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) EVP Gates Cathleen Schreiner Sells 2,549 Shares of Stock

Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) EVP Gates Cathleen Schreiner sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $163,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gates Cathleen Schreiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, December 28th, Gates Cathleen Schreiner sold 2,549 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $163,136.00.

Shares of NYSE ELLI opened at $64.18 on Thursday. Ellie Mae Inc has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $116.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Ellie Mae had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $122.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ellie Mae Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ellie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ellie Mae from $125.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ellie Mae from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on Ellie Mae and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellie Mae presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELLI. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

