Embraer (ERJ) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Embraer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Embraer from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Bradesco Corretora raised Embraer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Embraer to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.

ERJ traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.77. 47,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.13. Embraer has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $28.55.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Embraer had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Embraer will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0103 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Embraer’s previous special dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. Embraer’s dividend payout ratio is 7.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Embraer by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,005,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,954 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Embraer by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,581,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,346,000 after purchasing an additional 653,500 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Embraer by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 3,810,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,641,000 after purchasing an additional 813,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Embraer by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,689,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,898,000 after purchasing an additional 99,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holowesko Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 2,294,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,944,000 after purchasing an additional 883,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

