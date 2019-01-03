Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Stake Decreased by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 469.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 65,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 54,096 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $616,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.55.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.47. 5,738,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,009,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

