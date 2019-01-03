Endologix (ELGX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

ELGX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Endologix to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Endologix in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. Oppenheimer set a $3.00 price target on shares of Endologix and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endologix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.08.

Endologix stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. 4,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,727. Endologix has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $74.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. Endologix had a negative net margin of 41.19% and a negative return on equity of 89.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Endologix’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Endologix will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Endologix by 128.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 23,210 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endologix by 13.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 49,321 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Endologix by 66.5% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 129,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endologix by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,699,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 54,666 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endologix in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system.

