Enghouse Systems (ENGH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $63.53

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$63.53 and last traded at C$63.77, with a volume of 12078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$65.91.

Several research firms recently commented on ENGH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$84.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

In related news, Director Eric Demirian sold 3,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.75, for a total value of C$227,250.00.

About Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services designed to enhance customer service, enhance efficiency, and manage customer communications across the enterprise.

