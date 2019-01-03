Entergy (ETR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $99.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Entergy Corporation maintains a stable liquidity position backed by a strong cash generation capacity that enables it to make notable investment plans. The company expects grid upgrades, asset replacement and industrial load growth to drive earnings. In addition to pursuing growth opportunities in the generation business, the company has a strong project pipeline and has secured the LPSC approval to replace 100 miles of pipe over the next 10 years. The company is gradually reducing its EWC footprint and thus has planned to shut down its nuclear reactors under this business. The company's shares outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, Entergy is subject to economic risks associated with participation in the MISO markets and the allocation of transmission upgrade costs.”

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Entergy from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entergy from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Entergy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.79.

NYSE ETR traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $84.28. 3,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,810. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Entergy has a 1-year low of $71.95 and a 1-year high of $90.79.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 42,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $3,672,986.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $43,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,955.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,038,252 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 204,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

