Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. (EPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $309.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:EPE) will announce sales of $309.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Enterprise GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $289.00 million to $331.00 million. Enterprise GP posted sales of $224.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise GP will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise GP.

Enterprise GP (NYSE:EPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Enterprise GP had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.15 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise GP in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Enterprise GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Enterprise GP by 131.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 625,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 354,788 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Enterprise GP during the third quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Enterprise GP during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.79. 65,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,475. Enterprise GP has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.42.

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

