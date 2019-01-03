Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in TIER REIT Inc (TIER)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TIER REIT Inc (NYSE:TIER) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIER. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in TIER REIT by 429.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 29,080 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in TIER REIT during the second quarter worth $536,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TIER REIT by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,694,000 after buying an additional 227,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TIER REIT by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,862,000 after buying an additional 46,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in TIER REIT by 260,068.3% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 262,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 262,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TIER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TIER REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TIER REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE TIER opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.97. TIER REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $24.98.

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $54.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.90 million. TIER REIT had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 5.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TIER REIT Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. TIER REIT’s payout ratio is presently 45.86%.

About TIER REIT

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

