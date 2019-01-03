Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,700 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (AME)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.14 per share, with a total value of $146,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $549,281.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $67.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.06. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.14 and a 1 year high of $81.92.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 21.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on AME. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Stephens began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.46.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

