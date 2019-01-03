Envion (EVN) Market Capitalization Hits $8.16 Million

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Envion has a total market cap of $8.16 million and $9,656.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Envion has traded 20% higher against the dollar. One Envion token can currently be purchased for $0.0733 or 0.00001912 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Token Store.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Envion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.02341263 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00154680 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00200702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026457 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026460 BTC.

Envion Profile

Envion’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,368,894 tokens. The official website for Envion is www.envion.org. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Envion Token Trading

Envion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Envion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Envion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Envion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Envion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.