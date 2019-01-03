Epizyme (EPZM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

EPZM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Epizyme from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Roth Capital set a $18.00 target price on shares of Epizyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Epizyme to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $487.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.03.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Mott acquired 416,667 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,003.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,792. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 22.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 122,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares during the period. Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new position in Epizyme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,087,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Epizyme by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 70,281 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Epizyme by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Epizyme by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

