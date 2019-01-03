Esquire Financial (ESQ) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Esquire Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th.

Shares of ESQ opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.19. Esquire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Powers sold 3,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $73,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Esquire Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 185,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Esquire Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Esquire Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Esquire Financial by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Esquire Financial by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

