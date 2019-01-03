Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ETH. ValuEngine raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $17.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $467.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $29.40.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $187.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, Director James B. Carlson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $38,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman M Farooq Kathwari purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,979,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,597,851.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 37.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 14.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 39,044 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 130.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,118 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 10.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 52,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,746,000 after buying an additional 85,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

