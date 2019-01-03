Ever-Glory International Group (EVK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ EVK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.98. 227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.97. Ever-Glory International Group has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.48 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 12.52%.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

