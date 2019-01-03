Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) Director Marran H. Ogilvie Acquires 6,800 Shares

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Director Marran H. Ogilvie bought 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $46,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,667 shares in the company, valued at $249,702.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EPM opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Evolution Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPM shares. UBS Group upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolution Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,255 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,576,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 295,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

