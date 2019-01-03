Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Position Reduced by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.5% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 858,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,053,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,021,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,177,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 36,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,276,899.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $614,336.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 258,250 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,587 shares of company stock worth $4,507,808 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $69.69 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $92.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.22.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

