Facebook, Inc. (FB) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.6% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Immersion Capital LLP bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $65,194,000. City Financial Investment Co Ltd bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $15,979,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 4.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,774,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,705,047,000 after buying an additional 337,909 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $6,317,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 14.0% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 106,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,525,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. 58.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $135.68 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $218.62. The company has a market capitalization of $380.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $220.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.20.

In related news, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total transaction of $117,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,634,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 470,705 shares of company stock valued at $67,813,950. Corporate insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Facebook, Inc. (FB) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/facebook-inc-fb-shares-bought-by-independence-bank-of-kentucky.html.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.