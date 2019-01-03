FalconStor Software (FALC) and Atlassian (TEAM) Financial Survey

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

FalconStor Software has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlassian has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FalconStor Software and Atlassian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FalconStor Software $25.16 million 0.16 $1.05 million N/A N/A Atlassian $873.95 million 10.41 -$119.34 million ($0.07) -1,223.57

FalconStor Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlassian.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Atlassian shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.2% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FalconStor Software and Atlassian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FalconStor Software 2.82% -27.24% 25.28% Atlassian -36.71% -0.75% -0.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FalconStor Software and Atlassian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlassian 0 8 6 0 2.43

Atlassian has a consensus price target of $81.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.85%. Given Atlassian’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlassian is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

Summary

Atlassian beats FalconStor Software on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, and de-duplication solutions worldwide. It offers FreeStor, a software-defined platform that provides migration, continuity, protection/recovery, and optimization for storage environment through a single management interface; FalconStor network storage server for migration, storage virtualization, provisioning, and management; and FalconStor continuous data protector for bootable snapshots, zero-impact backup, and local and remote disaster recovery. The company also provides FalconStor RecoverTrac disaster recovery automation tool; and FalconStor optimized backup and deduplication solution for optimized backup, archive to tape, block and file based deduplication, and storage capacity optimization. In addition, it offers maintenance, implementation, and engineering services. The company sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. FalconStor Software, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams. Its products also comprise Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and Jira Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams. In addition, the company offers other tools, such as Atlassian Access, Bamboo, Crowd, Crucible, Fisheye, Sourcetree, and Statuspage. It has a strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

