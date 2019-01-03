Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Federal Realty have underperformed the industry it belongs to over the past month. Moreover, the trend in estimate revisions of fourth-quarter 2018 funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company. Notably, shrinking footfall at malls, store closures and bankruptcy of retailers are likely to continue to dampen the performance of this retail REIT in the near term. Additionally, although the company’s increasing development pipeline is encouraging for its future growth, it exposes the company to operational risks. Also, repositioning and redevelopment efforts undertaken by the company involve considerable upfront costs and will likely drag down near-term profitability. Nonetheless, Federal Realty’s premium retail real estate assets, diverse tenant base and focus on mixed used properties position it for long-term growth.”

Several other analysts have also commented on FRT. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $135.00 price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a $146.00 price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.89. 8,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,755. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $106.41 and a 1-year high of $135.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $229.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.71 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 12,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $1,616,970.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $2,146,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 205,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,987,000 after acquiring an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $2,385,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 68.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 496,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,784,000 after acquiring an additional 200,949 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

