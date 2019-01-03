Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lessened its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,817 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BYD. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,588,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,407,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,077,000 after buying an additional 670,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.94. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $612.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.60 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.30%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $2,419,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,585.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of October 15, 2018, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1.76 million square feet of casino space, approximately 38,000 gaming machines, 900 table games, 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

