Federated Investors Inc. PA Purchases 66,112 Shares of Sientra Inc (SIEN)

Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 19,162.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,112 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.23% of Sientra worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 595.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

SIEN opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sientra Inc has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $26.79.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 132.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sientra Inc will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sientra news, Director Timothy Haines sold 89,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $1,932,875.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,992.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

