Federated Investors Inc. PA Purchases 9,683 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI)

Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 985.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 103.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 923.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 22.8% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBSI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In related news, Director P Clinton Winter acquired 1,000 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 446,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,261,376.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $39.95.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $180.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.56 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.58%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/federated-investors-inc-pa-purchases-9683-shares-of-united-bankshares-inc-ubsi.html.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.