Federated Investors Inc. PA Sells 18,789 Shares of Apptio Inc (APTI)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lowered its stake in Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,789 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned approximately 0.09% of Apptio worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Apptio during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Apptio during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Apptio during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in Apptio during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Apptio during the second quarter worth about $287,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apptio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APTI opened at $37.96 on Thursday. Apptio Inc has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Apptio had a negative return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apptio Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter S. Klein sold 8,000 shares of Apptio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $239,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Morrow sold 774 shares of Apptio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $29,233.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,514. Corporate insiders own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Apptio from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Nomura reduced their price target on Apptio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Apptio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Apptio from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apptio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/federated-investors-inc-pa-sells-18789-shares-of-apptio-inc-apti.html.

About Apptio

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apptio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apptio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.