Federated National (FNHC) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

FNHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Federated National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated National currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. Federated National has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.47 million, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.27. Federated National had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.89 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federated National will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Federated National by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 591,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federated National by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44,270 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federated National by 633.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 78,927 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated National in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Federated National by 148.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 354,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 211,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance.

