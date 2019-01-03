Ferron (FRRN) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Ferron (CURRENCY:FRRN) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Ferron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ferron has traded 231.4% higher against the US dollar. Ferron has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of Ferron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.99 or 0.02312789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00154258 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00199700 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026305 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026361 BTC.

About Ferron

Ferron’s total supply is 1,549,522 coins. Ferron’s official website is ferron.io. Ferron’s official Twitter account is @FerronCoin.

Buying and Selling Ferron

Ferron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ferron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ferron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ferron using one of the exchanges listed above.

