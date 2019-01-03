Fibrocell Science (FCSC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fibrocell Science from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Fibrocell Science in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Fibrocell Science from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Fibrocell Science stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,537. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.16. Fibrocell Science has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.17.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.55. Research analysts predict that Fibrocell Science will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fibrocell Science stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) by 126.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.95% of Fibrocell Science worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fibrocell Science Company Profile

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

